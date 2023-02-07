This column is by Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin).
Legislative and Education Committee update 1/31 through 2/3
The House floor had 47 new bills introduced this week and two bills were passed to the Senate. H.45 An act relating to abusive litigation filed against survivors of domestic abuse, stalking, or sexual assault and H.145 An act relating to fiscal year 2023 budget adjustments.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
H.145, the Budget Adjustment Act, caused quite a bit of discussion on the floor because it included approximately $90 million above what the Governor’s Administration had analyzed and proposed to be necessary to align operations and support Vermont’s most vulnerable populations through the end of this budget cycle. I agreed with the Administration's original proposal but think the additional money, added by the Appropriations Committee, could create a negative impact on future budgets and programs. Due to those concerns I was unable to give the bill, as it was presented, my full support.
In the Education Committee this week we continued testimony around many areas of focus including:
– Independent Schools
– School Accreditation
– CTE Funding
– Mental Health of Students
We also heard testimony from the lead sponsors of the two bills we currently have assigned. (H.99 An act relating to the Vermont National Guard Tuition Benefit Program and H.106 Education: freedom of expression; curriculum content.) Each of the witnesses only received a 15 minute time frame to provide testimony. H.99 (which I am a co-sponsor) expands an existing National Guard tuition program to allow Guard members to seek college courses out of state (only if they are not offered instate) and be reimbursed at the instate UVM tuition rate. H.106 was submitted on what’s called a “short form” which means that it does not contain a lot of specifics and relies on the committee to formulate the actual language. Since hearing testimony on both of these bills there has not been any discussion or decisions on how, or if, they will progress.
As a Committee we decided to re-introduce a bill from the last session that establishes strategic goals and reporting requirements for the Vermont State Colleges. We consulted the Vermont State Colleges and they were in agreement with the bill and feel it will provide a baseline for the system as it moves forward. The original bill had passed the House last year but got hung up with an amendment the Senate requested. The new proposal is now with Legislative Counsel for drafting and when finished will be sent to the Committee for further review.
Lastly, because of my employment in the field of behavior within the Milton Town School District, I was asked by our Committee Chair to lead a discussion regarding the role of a Behavior Interventionist in the school system. I took this opportunity to speak about the overall behavioral and mental health needs in schools and how they are interconnected to many of the big issues we are facing such as workforce recruitment/retention and the level of academic proficiency scores. During the discussion, I asked that as we look for solutions we keep in mind that ALL students are losing access to education due to the severe behavior and mental health crisis the schools are facing. The discussion went well and spurred many questions and some individual follow up conversations during the lunch break. I will continue to do my best to keep this topic on the radar and stress the need for action.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
