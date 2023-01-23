This column is by Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin). He serves on the House Committee on Education.
Legislative and Education Committee update 1/17 through 1/20:
The third week in session we saw an increase in action on the House floor with many more bills being introduced and three being passed over to the Senate. The three that passed the House floor were H.1 An act relating to legislative oversight of payment reform and conflict-free case management for developmental disability services, H.28 An act relating to diversion and expungement and H.42 (Passed through both chambers and is awaiting the Governor’s signature.) An act relating to temporary alternative procedures for annual municipal meetings and electronic meetings of public bodies. (You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
In the Education Committee this week we again heard testimony from many agencies and associations. Some of the topics this week were:
– Universal School Meals (conducted as a joint hearing with the House Agriculture, Food Resiliency and Forestry Committee)
– Critical School Staff Workforce shortages
This was a very informative and important discussion to have and it highlighted the gravity of the issue and the overall effect it is having on student education and mental health. It was noted that there were currently 1056 job postings for school employees in the state of Vermont as of the beginning of the week.
– Home Schooling
Home study has had a 100 percent growth rate over the last couple of years increasing from approximately 2500 children to 5000. The Agency of Education is proposing changes to simplify the enrollment process and wants to shift from an oversight role to more of a support role.
– Vermont State Colleges System
This discussion surrounded the creation of the Vermont State University and the path they are taking to create quality secondary education that is affordable and accessible to more Vermonters. In order to do this they plan on leveraging and pairing their many campus locations with technology to create ease of access. They have also incorporated a tuition plan that sets the base rate at $9,999 for in-state tuition while offering many degrees that are free or have a reduced cost based on income levels.
On Thursday the entire Education Committee joined the VT Superintendents Association at their annual conference. We had an initial “round robin” session where we spent a set amount of time rotating through groups of Superintendents to discuss positive work and outcomes, challenges districts are facing and actions to eliminate those challenges. Some of the common challenges I heard were workforce shortages, mental health of students and staff and the aging infrastructure and facilities of many districts. It was quite clear that all school districts are feeling the effects common among many industries right now and figuring out a way forward is imperative. The visit ended with a panel discussion addressing school construction and the state's aging school facilities. The Milton Town School District Superintendent, Amy Rex, was a participant on the panel and did a great job outlining the needs of the Elementary/Middle school building and where they are in the process of planning its future.
The week ended with the Governor’s budget address and the proposal for an 8.4 billion dollar budget. He spoke about some of the money allocations and the need to move forward with resolutions to existing issues such as childcare, housing and family/medical leave without creating new taxes and putting more burden on Vermonters. I share this philosophy and feel that solutions should always be initially attempted within current fiscal constraints.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.