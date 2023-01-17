This column is by Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin). He serves on the House Committee on Education.
Legislative Update, Jan. 10-13
Hello, I wanted to provide a quick update on some of the action that took place over the first full week of the Legislative session. There wasn’t a lot of floor activity other than many bills being introduced and assigned to committees for discussion, testimony and possible changes.
My committee assignment is to the House Education Committee. Currently, we haven’t had any bills assigned to us but we did spend the week having briefings and hearing testimony. Some of the topics covered were:
– Briefings with the Joint Fiscal Office regarding the education funding mechanism and the forecast of the Education Fund for fiscal year 2024.
One of my big takeaways on this topic is that there’s a projected 8.5% increase in education spending this year. This is the highest yearly increase in spending in over a decade. There is also a predicted end of year surplus of over $63 million dollars in which the Administration is recommending that the Legislature use to “buy down” the tax rate. There are pros and cons to using the surplus in this manner but I have always been very hesitant to use the “buy down” method because it runs the risk of a high tax increase in the future if a surplus isn’t available.
– New pupil weighting system that ties a higher weight to students that are English language learners and also those that unfortunately fall within poverty levels.
– ESSER funds coming to an end and the implications
– PCB testing and where the State stands in the process
We also received an update from the Secretary of Education, Dan French, where he laid out some of the Agency of Education Policy Priorities which are:
– School Safety
– Simplification of Home Study
– Model Anti-Hate curriculum and Racial Equity Policy
– Supporting expansion of computer science education
– Career Technical Education (CTE’s) and Adult Education.
Lastly, a short presentation I found intriguing came from a nonprofit group NGPF (Next Gen Personal Finance) who are spearheading an initiative to make a semester-long Personal Finance class a mandatory requirement for High School graduation in Vermont.
Just a quick snapshot of some of the agenda items covered. It was a busy week and it was great to get to work!
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
