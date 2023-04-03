Update from the State Senate — Chittenden-North District
With this year’s session nearly two-thirds over, state lawmakers see an increased pace and intensity of deliberation. In the first half of the session, Senate and House Committees worked to introduce and discuss their own bills, occasionally bringing one to the floor for passage. Now, each chamber is passing more of its own bills, plus acting on bills passed by the other legislative body.
Of the 143 Senate bills introduced thus far, S.100 is currently attracting the most attention. This omnibus housing bill aims for a total of 40,000 new housing units in ten years by changing Act 250 restrictions and potentially overriding local zoning. The bill has been amended several times but has yet to come to the floor for a vote.
The Senate has already passed more than two dozen bills. Here’s a sample:
S.3 prohibits paramilitary training camps;
S.5 funds a two-year study of a plan to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions in the thermal sector;
S.6 bans law enforcement’s use of coercive interrogation techniques on those under age 22;
S.27 reduces the use of cash bail;
S.36 provides options for arresting those who threaten or harm health care workers;
S.37 protects health care workers from legal action related to reproductive care for patients from other states;
S.48 restricts sales of used catalytic converters;
S.65 requires commercial insurance to cover cost of epi-pens;
S.73 provides workers compensation for firefighters who develop cancer; and
S.99 improves our lemon law, attempts to muffle motorcycle noise, and removes the requirement of a registration sticker on rear license plates.
Anyone may read or track current bills at https://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/search/2024.
I’m mindful that most bills, even if they succeed in the Senate, have a long way to go. Their contents may be changed by the House. A bill passed by both chambers would still need the Governor’s signature or tacit approval – or a veto override — before becoming law. My current focus is on preparing for the rush of bills we’ll be voting on in the final six weeks of the session.
This month I attended annual Town Meetings and other events in Essex, Fairfax, and Westford as well as the Milton-on-the-Move Annual Celebration. I answered questions at the Blue Spruce Grange’s Annual Legislative Night. Milton House Reps and I hosted a Community Conversation at their local library.
Please feel free to contact me anytime with questions or concerns at iwrenner@leg.state.vt.us or 802 338 2247.
