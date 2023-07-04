This column is written by Senator Irene Wrenner (D-Chittenden-North).
The State House welcomed 60 new legislators in 2023. Since January a total of 684 bills were introduced by the House or Senate.
Five bills that made headlines but have not yet become law:
Statewide Ranked Choice Voting
Bottle Bill Expansion
Statewide Property Appraisals
Ban on Flavored Tobacco
Pay Raise for Legislators
Lawmakers returned to Montpelier on June 20th for a veto session. Both chambers voted to override five of Governor Phil Scott’s vetoes and passed the following six bills into law:
H.494 – FY24 Budget
Totaling $8.5 billion, the Budget bill creates 159 new positions to help implement programs and policies that aim to meet the needs and wants of Vermonters and includes:
● $74.2 million for workforce, higher education, economic and agricultural development.
This includes scholarships, tuition assistance, loan forgiveness and technical assistance for critical workforce education such as nursing, renewable energy workers, advanced technology, and emergency medical services.
● $9.3 million in substance abuse prevention and recovery.
● $29 million for a slate of human services programs.
● $99.7 million in human services provider rate increases to better support healthcare needs for low- and moderate-income Vermonters.
● $220 million for housing assistance and support programs; development of affordable housing units.
H.171 – Emergency Motel Program
As federal COVID funding no longer covers the cost to shelter the unhoused, 800 people were evicted from motel rooms earlier this month. This companion to the budget bill was worked out between the executive and legislative branches. It doesn’t address the plight of those initial 800 people, who were deemed less vulnerable, nor any newly unhoused residents. But it does provide temporary housing – through April 1, 2024 – for 2,000 vulnerable adults and children until alternative placements are found.
H.217 – Child Care
Among other provisions, this comprehensive bill would boost the wages of child care providers and provide financial assistance to parents (up to a certain income level). This bill recognizes that businesses need to attract more workers amidst a lack of available child care keeping parents out of the job market. Therefore, the state chose to fund it with a payroll tax, 75% of which is shouldered by employers.
H.386 – Brattleboro Charter Change
16- and 17-year-olds may vote in local Brattleboro elections as well as run for local offices – not regional, statewide, or federal elections, however.
H.509 – Burlington Charter Change
All legal city residents may vote in local Burlington elections – of officers and public questions – regardless of citizenship status.
H.305 – Office of Professional Regulation
Technical changes, as well as adjustments to licensing fees (to account for inflation), for professions regulated by the OPR within the Secretary of State’s office.
I voted yes on the six bills above and yes on the five bills below.
The Governor allowed the following bills to become law without his signature:
H.126 – Community Resilience and Biodiversity Protection (30 x 30 bill)
This bill aims to conserve biological diversity and improve resilience to climate change via a mix of management approaches, including ecological reserves and working lands.Specifically, the state’s goals are to conserve 30% of Vermont’s land by 2030, and then 50% by 2050.
H.165 – Universal School Meals
Providing breakfast and lunch to all, via federal COVID funds, has led to more alert / healthier students, fewer behavioral problems, and elimination of the stigma around low-income recipients. Schools have seen reduced costs and less paperwork. Just as all students are eligible for free textbooks and instructional materials, they will continue to be able to receive meals at no direct cost to themselves or their parents.
H.270 – Miscellaneous Adult Use and Medical Cannabis Amendments
The following bills were vetoed by the Governor and didn’t garner the votes needed to override. Bills have been returned to their committees of jurisdiction for review.
S.6 –Law Enforcement Interrogation Policies
This bill would have prevented law enforcement personnel from lying to, or using deceptive practices on, people under the age of 23 during interrogations.
S.39 – Legislative Compensation
Many everyday Vermonters cannot afford to serve; therefore, the legislature is not representative of a wide range of perspectives. This bill would have increased compensation and benefits.
Legislators serve constituents year-round – attending meetings, drafting legislation, and answering constituent inquiries – but are paid only while in session. This bill would have acknowledged that workload and provided a single day’s remuneration per week “off session.”
All bills may be viewed here: https://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/search/2024
My voting record here: https://legislature.vermont.gov/people/single/2024/37415#voting-record
To get on my calendar or send feedback, reach me at iwrenner@leg.state.vt.us or 802 338 2247 (c).
I post occasional updates on Front Porch Forum and https://Facebook.com/SenatorIreneWrenner.
