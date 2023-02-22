We are enjoying the final weeks of winter, knowing that spring is no longer too far off. As we grow eager to see the weather turn and for the days to grow longer, we look forward to seeing voters in their polling places soon.
Town Meeting Day Is Coming Up – March 7, 2023
We are officially less than one month from our Town Meeting Day Election. By now you may have noticed the Town Meeting Day postcards in your mailbox, the informational video online and the annual Town Report (click to download PDF) and School Report in a community venue near you.
This year's election will be held in the Community Room of the Municipal Building on Tuesday, March 7 between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Early and absentee ballots are now available upon request.
Home image Community News Town Meeting 2023 Opens in new windowWe are proposing an FY24 town budget of approximately $9.8 million, $7.5 million of which would be raised by property tax revenue. The proposal represents a 5.4% increase over our current budget, and would cover the rising costs of essential services around town, including fuel, material and labor. If approved, the owner of a $300,000 home would see a $63 increase in their annual taxes. Inflation and economic conditions have made for a challenging budgeting landscape. We worked hard to craft one that meets our needs while remaining fiscally responsible to our taxpayers. Download the full FY24 proposed Town budget here (PDF).
This year, ballot items include: 1-year term Selectboard seat; 1-year term School Board seat; 2-year and 3-year term Library Trustee seats; and uncontested races for the 3-year term Selectboard seat and 3-year term Library Trustee seat. Articles include whether voters will accept the latest Town Report; our town and school budgets; authorization for the school district to invest budget surplus into its capital reserve and maintenance fund; and a measure to exempt Arrowhead Senior Center from real estate taxes for five years. View a sample ballot here (PDF).
We hope you will check out our educational literature ahead of the meeting and attend the Town Meeting on March 6. You can find more information at miltonvt.gov/vote. We do our best to make information available in as many formats and locations as possible, but please email any thoughts on how we can improve at townmanager@gmail.com. Please also feel free to share the resources and information you have found helpful with other Milton voters.
Most of all, we look forward to seeing you at the polls on March 7.
Election preparations aside, there’s a lot going on around the Town offices.
Finance – Automatic Debit Will Soon Be a Payment Option
The Finance team has been working towards implementing some exciting changes in 2023. Many residents have requested the ability to sign up for automatic deductions from checking/savings accounts to pay utility and tax payments. We are excited to announce that this will soon be an option! We plan to implement this process in stages to ensure accuracy, so please be patient with us as we roll this out. More information will be distributed soon, and watch for an insert in your next water bill.
Town Clerk / Town Treasurer
It is business as usual in the Town Clerk and Treasurer’s office. Residents may now register their dogs for a 2023 dog license. Per state law, all dogs must be registered by April 1. Water bills were collected in early February, and we were quite busy processing payments. Most recently, our common visitor inquiries have been for copies of tax bills and statements of payment received in 2022 as residents file their state and federal income taxes.
Recreation
Our Recreation Department was excited to host Winter Festival this past weekend. While the weather didn’t quite cooperate with this annual celebration of cold temps and white downy snow, participants still enjoyed a bonfire with s’mores, cocoa and wiffle ball; snowshoeing; a cooking class co-hosted by the Milton Family Community Center; cross-country skiing; fat biking; a chili, soup, and chowder takeout hosted by the Friends of the Library and more. It was a fun and exciting weekend for all.
Ice Out Tickets are still available for $1/ticket. Purchase one or more tickets and guess the date and time that the ice will “go out” on Arrowhead Mountain Lake.
Water / Wastewater
Water quality remains excellent around town, and our plants are running well. The highway department has seen more winter operations action in the past month than the previous two and has also kept busy with their usual tasks around town.
Public Safety
Public safety had some notable occasions this month, with five-year veteran Fire Chief Chris Poirer appointed for another term; and the reappointment of two of our Police Advisory Committee members.
We said farewell to two hardworking per diems: Kerrigan Goodreau and Diana Whitman. Both were dedicated to the safety and well-being of our community and their departure will be a true loss for Milton Rescue. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. However, we are excited to welcome two new per diems: one a paramedic, and the other currently in paramedic school. And we are happy to announce that our rescue department’s membership is now full.
Planning and Zoning
Our planning and zoning team spent the month working on research into the Town’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and how to create trackable metrics as we strive to become a more welcoming and inclusive community. The development review board heard a major site plan application for a parcel on Gonyeau and Route 7 South.
Town Manager’s Office
In my own office, efforts have been focused on preparing the Town Report, Town Meeting Day video and related mailings. I also had the opportunity to meet with architects for the new public works facility and to oversee renovations at the Grange Hall. I’m looking forward to seeing both of those sites in use in the not too distant future. To learn more about the planned renovations to the Grange Hall, check out the open request for qualifications for contractors.
All in all, it’s been a good month around town. As always, I hope this message finds you and yours well. Our team looks forward to seeing you in our offices and around town soon.
Don Turner, Jr.
Milton Town Manager
