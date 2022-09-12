Manager's Message is a monthly column written by Milton Town Manger Don Turner.
September has returned, and with it, a slight chill in the air foreshadowing the seasonal change to come. I won’t say summer’s over quite yet – by the calendar, we still have a few days left of this wonderful season. However, the signs are here: kids waiting for school buses, the crunch of the first crisp, fallen leaves underfoot and less light in the evening sky.
A successful first election with three voting districts
Last month was a busy time in our office with tasks both familiar and new. While our team has prepared for many elections, the recent primaries were novel in that they were the town’s first with three voting districts. A big thanks to our team for transforming the library into an additional polling place for the new districts. All told, 1,917 residents cast their votes – 1,159 of whom did so in-person on Election Day. Town Clerk Kristen Beers and her team did an excellent job!
Water Payments Were Due on August 1, 2022
Two days after the due date, we mailed more than 450 reminders for delinquent bills. By the following week, 92% of the outstanding bills had been paid. Water shut offs will begin for the remaining accounts on September 6th.
Tax bills for fiscal year 2022-2023 were also mailed out in August
Per state law, tax bills were sent to all property owners who held the property on April 1, 2022. However, the current homeowner is responsible for the bill. As a courtesy, our team used property transfer records to send copies of tax bills to property owners who purchased their homes after April 1.
Accepting applications for ARPA funding through Oct. 3
Last year, the Town received federal relief in the form of $3.24 million through the congressionally approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Selectboard has committed itself to investing the funds in ways that will benefit the Town for the long-term. So far, $1.05 million of the Town’s ARPA funds have been invested in the new public works facility, the rescue chief position, a Milton on the Move part-time position and a number of capital purchases. Now, we are pleased to announce the Town is accepting applications for local organizations/entities looking to claim ARPA funds as part of their ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts. The deadline for applications is October 3 at 4 p.m. Follow this link to learn more about how to apply. We aim to announce the award recipients in late October.
Separately, residents can submit proposals for Town projects and programming to be funded with ARPA dollars. Those ideas can be submitted to Brittany Tradup, Executive Assistant to the Town Manager, at btradup@miltonvt.gov or by phone 802-891-8020.
Several grants recently received
The Town has had the good fortune of receiving several additional grants in recent weeks. From Better Roads funds, to storm water improvement dollars to a drinking water state revolving fund grant, we received more than $415,000 for improvements around town. We look forward to getting to work on these projects soon.
Paving plans taking shape to close out season
Summer operations continue with roadside mowing, cold patching, grading dirt roads and a plethora of other tasks. We recently received and began reviewing the 90% paving plans and are looking to wrap up the season by paving: Andrea Lane, Haydenberry, Ellison, Lamoille Terrace, Brandy Lane, Arrowhead Avenue, Whisper Lane, Ducks Court, Winter Lane, Mears Road and Westford Road.
Summer community programming is coming to a close
Our Police and Town departments, as well as several local businesses hosted National Night Out on August 2. This annual program brings together local law enforcement and community members for an evening of lawn games, K9 demonstrations, music, food and fun. At its core, the event serves to foster positive relations between our community and the police officers who serve it. Thanks to everyone involved in this great event, as well as the 800 community members who attended it. Police Chief Steve Laroche and all of the officers did an excellent job at the event.
Music in the Park wrapped up on Tuesday, September 6 with Mellow Yellow. Over its three-month run, the series brought the joy of live music to more than 2,200 attendees. We’re already looking forward to planning next year’s Music in the Park programming.
Summer camps have also wrapped up. We’re pleased to say that we were able to offer 24 children camp scholarships.
Fall/winter program planning is underway
The fun doesn't end with the change of seasons though. Our fall/winter recreation guide will be in print and online soon, so please keep an eye out for great programs and events to come.
On September 17, we’ll be hosting our annual Touch a Truck event out in Bombardier Park from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. This is a great opportunity for kids and kids-at-heart alike, to get up-close and personal with heavy machinery, construction and emergency response vehicles. We hope to see you there!
Milton Artists’ Guild 2nd Annual Art & Stroll Event
The Milton Artists’ Guild is hosting their 2nd Annual Art & Stroll event on Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hannaford’s shopping plaza. There will be food, music, kid’s activities, raffles, and 50 vendors selling their handmade arts and crafts. It’s a great way to spend the day and helps support local artists and the Guild!
As we prepare for colder months ahead and perhaps less time spent recreating outdoors, we hope you will consider involvement in one of our Town committees or attending one of our upcoming Selectboard meetings. We are grateful to live in a place with such a connected and engaged community and look forward to your involvement in shaping the future of our town.
As always, our doors are open and we look forward to seeing you in the office soon.
Don Turner, Jr.
Milton Town Manager
(1) comment
If you over pay your property taxes and you have a credit, do you return the extra money or credit it to your acct for next year?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.