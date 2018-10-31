Bear sightings will likely increase this month as preschoolers follow the adventures of Milton Recreation mascot “Milton Bear” around town. Their escapades will be part of the Milton Community Youth Coalition and Milton Promise Community’s “Are You My Neighbor?” scavenger hunt.

The event, created by MCYC executive director Tony Moulton and projects and development director Tabatha Kittson, targets preschool-age children and their families to increase kindergarten readiness and help them feel connected to the community.

The project was funded through the Milton Family Community Center’s one-year Promise Communities grant, which ends this December. Around $1,000 was spent to fund the printing, materials and customized book children will receive for their participation.

The program is based on principles from Strengthening Families, a national framework that enhances childhood development and reduces neglect. The program has five key parts, including helping families make positive social connections, the majority of which the scavenger hunt will touch on, Moulton said.

According to MFCC executive director Vikki Patterson, the center found a declining number of Milton youths were ready for kindergarten. Likewise, they discovered a wealth of family resources around town but few families aware of them. Thus, the center was delighted to support the project in an effort to connect families with town resources, Patterson said.

Though the program is geared toward kids ages 3-5, people any age may print out a “passport” from the MCYC website or Facebook page and visit the 10 participating town locations between October 18 and December 18 to engage in conversation with town figures and earn stamps.

Participants who obtain all 10 stamps will receive a community crafted book that centers on themes of diversity and inclusion. It features Miltonians of various abilities, identities and occupations, according to Moulton.

“[It’s] a very lighthearted, well-received project that I think preschoolers are going to really love and enjoy,” Kittson said.

But, she added, the fun scavenger hunt has a serious undertone.

When Moulton and Kittson received the results of the state’s 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, they were upset to find a large number of Chittenden County youth don’t feel they belong in their community. Fifty-nine percent of youth of color and 45 percent of LGBTQ high-school-aged youths in Chittenden County feel they matter to the people in their community, the survey results show.

“These numbers are really scary,” Kittson said. “As a community we really have to do what we can to support our youth and make sure that we’re not facing children who feel suicidal and depressed because they don’t feel included in their community.”

Part of this work begins with helping kids feel engaged with and valued in their community from a young age. With “Are You My Neighbor?” little Miltonians will familiarize themselves with several town figures and resources so they can feel comfortable reaching out to folks with their needs later on, Kittson said.

The book preschoolers will receive for participating will help them continue their learning. With the use of identifying pronouns—he/him, she/her, they/them—and photos of LGBTQ and disabled community members, the book emphasizes inclusivity, according to Moulton.

“It’s a way to normalize different identities,” he said. “If a child can see themselves in an accepted fashion, in various ways, they are more likely to feel more positive about themselves and accepted in their community.”