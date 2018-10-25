A federal grand jury indicted a convicted sex offender living in Milton for possessing child porn last week, court documents show.

Shane Edgerly, 43, faces the charge in U.S. District Court. Edgerly, who has lived with his parents and wife in Milton for about a year, has twice been convicted of crimes relating lewd and lascivious conduct and is listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry for life, Homeland Security Special Agent Michael McCullagh said in a sworn affidavit.

McCullagh began investigating Edgerly in January 2017, when the Vermont Attorney General’s Office received numerous cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center’s tipline has received 7.5 million reports of child sexual exploitation since its founding in 1998.

The tips reported a person sharing suspected child pornography on the website Pinterest, an online pinboard typically used to share recipes and home renovation ideas. One of the images was of a girl as young as 8 years old and was connected to emails all using the identifier “edgerly75,” court documents say.

In June, the court approved McCullagh’s application for a search warrant of Edgerly’s emails. The one associated with Edgerly’s Apple ID returned hundreds of images, including two that showed child pornography with subjects as young as toddlers, court documents show.

The accounts referenced IP addresses that pointed investigators to Vermont and Edgerly.

In July, McCullagh received another tip from NCMEC that showed suspicious activity on the file-sharing platform Rabbit, Inc. A user with the name “Shaneallen” had shared 16 files with another individual, including numerous images of child pornography, court documents show.

McCullagh and another agent subsequently conducted surveillance at Edgerly’s residence on Hidden Meadows, a development off Cooper Road in Milton. On October 4, agents went to the home and asked to speak with Edgerly, who was getting ready for work with his father.

Edgerly at first denied even using email but then asked to speak to investigators privately. When officers told him a search warrant of Edgerly’s email turned up child porn, “he responded, ‘Hmm, that’s not good,’ but did not appear surprised,” McCullagh’s affidavit says. He eventually told police he traded child porn online between 2016 and May 2018.

Edgerly’s computer seized by police also turned up hundreds of explicit images of children, many with file names containing Edgerly’s name.

The same day, U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan filed a motion to detain Edgerly, saying “The defendant’s persistence in accessing the internet to obtain and possess child pornography with this history is very concerning.”

The court granted the order October 10, saying there are no conditions of release that could ensure the community’s safety if Edgerly was let out on bail. The court also cited the weight of evidence against Edgerly, his prior criminal history and his participation in alleged criminal activity while on probation, parole or supervision for other offenses.

A grand jury officially indicted him October 18, the court docket shows.