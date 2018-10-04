Our priority: Safe, healthy schools that support all learners’ needs

Safe and supportive is the foundation of a school where every student develops the academic and social/emotional skills necessary to be successful in our global world. The social fabric of our Nation has altered. Beyond opportunities to learn, schools must now be prepared to provide specialized medical, social and mental health services. In addition, they must be equipped to protect children from the possibilities of violent intrusions. This new order requires appropriate space, equipment and training. More importantly, it requires the school and community to be collaborative partners; that is to collectively see and create a bright future. This article is the first in a series to provide the Milton community with an inside look at the progress the MTSD is making within these areas in order to strengthen our partnership on behalf of our most precious asset, our children.

Part I – A Safe and Secure Facility

It is not necessary to recap the stories or statistics that have compelled schools to prioritize safe and secure facilities. Tragically, it is our reality. Therefore, our focus is twofold: first, create a secure facility while maintaining a welcoming, community oriented environment. Second, prepare all stakeholders – in and outside the building, to respond in the most effective way possible.

The MTSD is in the process of many new facility upgrades to enhance school security. These include, the schools’ public announcement (PA) systems, door lock security, and cameras. The funding for these items are being shared between a recently received Vermont Safe and Secure Schools grant and our MTSD capital fund. When completed, each of the school’s PA systems will have the capacity to be heard anywhere in the building. A new door security system will ensure scheduled door locks are reliable, that key codes are operational, and that we have the capacity to quickly and simultaneously lock all exterior doors. Camera upgrades will include additional external, higher quality resolution cameras for Herrick Street schools.

ALICE is the nationally recognized prepare and response approach for schools in the event of a violent intrusion. Over the summer, administrators attended an ALICE training. We learned about the response options – Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, and how to train, communicate and drill the ALICE approach with all stakeholders.

Currently, the schools conduct lockdown and evacuation drills with students. These drills will continue. Meanwhile, we will extend staff training to include all elements of ALICE. In order to do this as quickly as possible, we have purchased the ALICE online training module. After staff complete the module this fall, we will be positioned to conduct faculty/staff only scenario drills. This will increase our confidence and competency for emergency preparedness. Additional steps regarding the ALICE implementation especially as it relates to students and families will be outlined in our new safety action plan which will be shared well in advance of any action being taken in the schools.