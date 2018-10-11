Josh has worked hard during the first month of school to show all he know in math, reading, and writing. He is always an active participant in all lessons. Josh is always willing to share his thinking and work through a challenging concept. Josh is an incredible helper and friend! He is always willing to lend a helping hand to any student or adult who might need it. Josh will often recognize when someone needs helps and provide it without even being asked. He has helped students with tasks ranging from packing their backpack to completing a class assignment. Keep up the amazing work Josh!