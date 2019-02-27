MILTON – William Samuel Darley Sr., 78, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at his home, with loving family by his side.

Bill was born on November 28, 1940 in Macon, Georgia, the son of Carwell and Lois (Poole) Darley.

He enlisted in the US Air Force at a young age, and was transferred to Vt., where he met the love of his life, Patricia Mae Fitch. They married on December 26, 1960 at St. Stephens in Winooski, Vt.

Bill devoted over 30 years as a mechanic and sales manager at the old Goss Tire on Pine St. in Burlington. After retiring from there, he worked part time delivering parts for Bond Auto Parts, in Milton. When his children were young, he spent much of his free time as a mechanic in the race pit. He’d laugh remembering the one time he sat behind the wheel in a car, circling the track, and how it made him sick. Some will remember him on Tom Tiller’s Race Team.

Bill loved working on cars, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Teaching his grandchildren how to bait and catch fish was one of his favorite things. He was a kind, generous and very helpful friend to everyone he loved.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his son William S. Darley Jr and his wife Tina of Milton, his daughter Heather Thibeault and her husband Ray of St. Albans, his grandchildren William S Darley, III, Samuel, Joshua, and Lucien Thibeault, and, his great granddaughter Ava Grace Thibeault, his brothers Carl and James “Harold” Darley and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia in August of 2008 and his sister Glenda Register.

A graveside service will be scheduled at Lakeview Cemetery in the early summer.

