WATERBURY–Robert Lynn Eaton, 84, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at his home in Waterbury.

Robert was born on Jan. 1, 1934 in Willimantic, Conn., the son of Alfred and Pearl (Houghaboom) Eaton.

On Nov. 28, 1964, he married the love of his life, Ruth-Ann Klug Eaton, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Torrington, Conn.

Robert was a teacher, a reader, a poet, an author and lover of music. At times a runner, an avid weightlifter and always a beach bum at heart, Robert had a tremendous interest in Native American culture and was a student of it until the end of his life. He practiced many aspects of native tradition. Robert attended the University of Connecticut followed by time in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany as well as several places around the U.S. After that he returned to UConn to get his masters degree in liberal arts and began teaching at BFA in St Albans. Following BFA and teaching at Glastonbury High School in Connecticut, he worked for Vermont Vocational Rehabilitation in Burlington. Robert is the author of “Joke Book of a Clown” and known to several generations of students around Vermont as a passionate English and social studies teacher. He spent time teaching at Harwood Union High School, Stowe High School, U32 and most notably at Williamstown High School for 25 years. Later in life he was a fun and funny grandparent who loved reading, napping and throwing the football with his grandsons.

In addition to his wife, Ruth-Ann, of Waterbury, Robert is survived by his children Scot Eaton and his wife, Claudette, of Milton; Cheryl Eaton of Jericho and Eric Eaton and his wife, Holly Hurd-Forsyth, of Peaks Island, Maine. He is also survived by his grandchildren Dante and Beck Eaton-Samuelson and Maximilian Makepeace Eaton. Robert had tremendous fondness for all his nephews and nieces; Harry Eaton Jr, Marshall Eaton, Wesley Eaton and Marilyn Eaton as well as Carolyn Eaton Christ-Schwaub and Elwyn Eaton.

Robert loved and lost many pets over the years but first and foremost was his favorite little cat, Mysty.

There will be no viewing or visiting hours. Robert was cremated as per his wishes. There will be a celebration of his life this summer at the Miltonboro Cemetery in Milton, his favorite part of the world during his favorite time of the year.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.awrichfuneralhomes.com and donations in his name can be made at www.consiousalliance.org, a hunger relief organization with programs serving the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.