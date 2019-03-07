MILTON – Robert Harvey Barnes, 85 of Milton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester.

Robert was born March 29, 1933 in Randolph, the son of the late Mendall and Elizabeth Allen Barnes. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1951 and served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Afterwards he worked as an X-Ray Technician for the Gifford Memorial, Fanny Allen and Bishop DeGosbriand Hospitals and attended the University of Vermont. He later graduated from the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology with an Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering. He was employed for 30 years as a civil engineering technician for the Federal Government in the Soil Conservation Service.

On June 11, 1967 he married Marilyn Coffin in Randolph.

Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Milton and their two sons, Corey and Deron Barnes both of Grand Isle; his brother, Ronald Barnes and his wife Pauline of Randolph and his sister, Joyce Fullam and her husband Allen, also of Randolph. He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth in 1981.

Robert enjoyed gardening, camping, golf, hunting and following all Boston area sports teams. While his sons were in the Boy Scouts he volunteered as an assistant scout leader. He was an active member of the United Church of Milton.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Green Mountain Nursing Home and the Visiting Nursing Association for the kind and compassionate care given their husband and Dad during his time with them. It was greatly appreciated and will always be remembered.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Milton, PO Box 107, Milton, VT 05468.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 am in the United Church of Milton with the Reverend Jeffrey Cornwell officiating. Burial will be held later in the spring in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph.

There will be no visiting hours.

Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com