MILTON – Patrick “Fixit” Bowdy, 71, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the UVM Medical Center in Burlington following a short fight with Pancreatic Cancer brought about by his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam.

Pat was born April 7, 1947 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Lewis and Yolanda Luisi Bowdy. He was a graduate of McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida.

Pat was a very proud member of The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA), and thoroughly enjoyed all the rides he participated in, both with his Chapter 26-2, and any other Veterans Ride. Pat was a very talented mechanic and all around handyman and would always be happy to help anyone who needed it, hence his CVMA name, “FIXIT”.

On May 21, 1983 he married Donna Little in Tampa, Florida.

Pat is survived by his wife, Donna of Milton; his children, Kenneth Duffel (Heidi) of Dover, NH, Kimberly Duffel (Damon) of Fairfield and Patricia Bowdy Bahic (Naren) of Milton; Five grandchildren, Anthony and Trevor Hatfield, Carrigan and William Duffel and Aidin Bahic; His sister, Sharon Danver of Pembroke Pines, Florida and his nephew, Gregory Danver of Plantation, FL and many dear friends.

Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton.

A committal service with full military honors will be held in the spring at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: CVMA 26-2, 14 Clifford Drive Unit 102, Milton VT. 05468. Online condolences may be at www.minorfh.com.