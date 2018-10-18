MILTON – Pansy Jane Holcomb, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Starr Farm Nursing Home in Burlington. Pansy was born May 26, 1923 in Jericho. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Cora May (Russin) Barrows. She was a longtime resident of Milton, residing at Meadowlane Senior Apartments for many years. She was a good friend of many but especially Milly Wells and Sherlene. She also enjoyed spending many happy hours at the lake with her nieces.

She is survived by her son, Roy Holcomb, of Constantine, Mich. She was also predeceased by her three sisters Irene Briggs on March 27, 1998; Francis Blow on Aug. 27, 2004; Elizabeth Elsie Cross on Feb. 11, 2006; and a daughter, Shirley Patton in 2011.

She was a member of Arrowhead Senior Center, Milton Grange and St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Pansy will be missed by many. Her cheerful attitude and smile was contagious. Godspeed, Pansy; you’re finally “home” now. Rest in peace. It’s been my extreme pleasure to be your friend.

–Gail

Pansy will be laid to rest in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Milton on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at 10 a.m. for anyone who wishes to say goodbye. Condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.