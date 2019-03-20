MILTON – MaryAnn Rose Slinskey, 77, passed on Sunday March 3, 2019 in Colchester, surrounded by members of her loving family.

MaryAnn was born on Sep. 21, 1941 in Beacon, N.Y., the daughter of Joseph and Harriet Catalano.

MaryAnn’s greatest joys in life were spending time with her partner, her children, and grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook, loved the outdoors, and the New York Yankees. She retired from management at IBM East Fishkill after a very successful career.

She is survived by her partner of over 30 years Chris Ciccone of Milton, her sons Samuel M. Slinskey III and his wife Anne of Pleasant Valley, Andrew Slinskey of Beacon, and daughter Lee Ann Slinskey of Beacon, as well as three grandchildren.

MaryAnn is also survived by her brothers Joseph Catalano Jr. and Richard Yeaple Sr., and two sisters Linda Gleason and Joanne M. Shebanie, and many nieces and nephews from New York and Vermont.

MaryAnn is predeceased by both of her parents, her brother John Paul Catalano, and sister Margaret Garrison.

There will be a mass at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., Beacon, NY on March 30, at 11 a.m.

Donations in her name can be made to The American Cancer Society, The Wounded Warriors Project or The Audubon Society.