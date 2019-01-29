MILTON – Mary Jane Blow, 89, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Mary was born Feb. 24, 1929 in Orwell, the daughter of Alexander and Bertha (Bourdeau) Aunchman.

On May 19, 1945, she married Howard Blow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Burlington and was married for over 55 years.

Mary was an avid New York Yankees fan, loved bingo and going to casinos. She also especially loved her family.

She is survived by her children Shirley Cooke and her husband, William, of St. Albans; Sheila Conger and her husband, Robert Jr., of Berkshire; Wayne Blow and his wife, Nancy, of Milton; Mary “Peanut” Howard and her husband, Michael, of Milton; and Larry Blow and his wife, Margaret “Peg,” of Milton. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law Marie Blow of Essex and Linda Blow of St. Albans, by 18 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 30 great-great grandchildren; by her sister, Rita Reed, of LA; her brother, Maxwell Aunchman, of Washington and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Blow Sr., in 2001; her sons Ronald Blow in 2005 and Howard Blow Jr. in 2010 and her infant daughter Sarah Blow.

Visiting hours were held Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. with prayers offered at 6:45 p.m. by the Rev. Feltz at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Minor’s. Burial will be in the Grand Isle Cemetery in the spring.