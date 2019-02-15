GEORGIA — Lois E. Elliott 73, of Georgia, Vt. passed away at her home on December 30, 2018.

Lois was born on June 14, 1945 in Lyndonville, Vt. to Philip Elliott and Verna McDonald. Lois was employed at the University Of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for many years as a housekeeper.

Lois had many hobbies but some of her favorites were gardening and taking care of her pets that she loved so much. Lois is survived by her Nephew Burton Tanner of Milton, Vt., nieces Anne Fenoff of Winooski, Vt., Amanda Francis of St.Albans, Vt., Judith Tanner of Colchester, Vt. and Great Nephews Richard Tanner, Benjamin Poulin, Great Great Nephews R.J. Tanner, Austin Tanner and Great Great Niece Riley Tanner.

She was predeceased by 5 brothers and 1 sister.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport in the spring. On-Line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.