Lionel Ferne Bilodeau, 88, of West Chazy, N.Y., joined his parents, brothers and sisters in the presence of the his Heavenly Father on Dec. 5, 2018, at CVPH Medical Center, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Born Feb. 7, 1930 in Franklin, he was the first boy and fourth child of Victor Bilodeau and Yvonne Gagne’s 16 children. Lionel at the age of 10 left school to operate, along with his brothers, the family dairy farm. While his father worked as a milk and ice block hauler. He enlisted and served his country during the Korean War and continued with the Vermont National Guard, 131st Engineering Division for a total of 23 years. Lionel worked many years as a farmer but the majority of his life as a auto body repairman, repairing and painting cars and heavy equipment.

Lionel was a true living legend, known to everyone as gentle and kind and always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was quick to give an humorous answer to every question. A great father, he loved time with his family, picnicing at the beach, camping in the summers, hunting in the fall, and ice fishing in the winter. From his Gagne parentage Lionel developed a passion for strumming guitar. Other hobbies included photography and videography.

Lionel is survived by his sisters, Louise Smith of Lunenburg and Alise Estell and her husband, Roger, of Somers, Conn. He is also survived by his children Lonny Bilodeau and wife, Gina, of West Chazy, N.Y.; Lisa Draper and husband, Bruce, of Hudson, Fla.; and Gary Bilodeau and wife, Amanda, of Swanton; by nine grandchildren: Israel Bilodeau, Sally Bilodeau, Emily Bilodeau, Elena Bilodeau, Bradlee Cleveland, Joseph Draper, Gary Bilodeau, Frank Bilodeau and Eli Bilodeau; and by three great-grandchildren: Devin Gilbert, Aiden Bilodeau and Gracelyn Bilodeau.

Lionel is predeceased by his parents, Victor Bilodeau and Yvonne Gagne; by his sisters Doris, Rachel, Anita, Giselle, Pauline, Therese and Rita; and by his brothers Germain, John, Norman, Andre, Donald and Reginald.

A memorial service will be held at St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate at a future date to be determined.