MILTON – Lance J. McPeck, 49, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

Lance was born April 18, 1969 in Smithtown, N.Y., the son of Lawrence and Anne (Cullen) McPeck.

He graduated from High School in Bohemia, N.Y. and from Champlain College with a degree in information technology. He was employed for the U.S. Courts and most recently at VSAC as an information technician.

Lance loved doing anything with technology and working on cars. He loved fantasy football and baseball and was a huge NY Jets and Mets fan.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Ann McPeck; his mother, Anne McPeck, of Ridge, N.Y.; his sisters Donna Weisbecker and her husband, Jack, of Long Island, N.Y. and Pam Vorisek and her husband, Billy, of Smithtown, N.Y.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Ann Miller, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. and a sister and brother-in-law.

Memorial contributions in Lance’s memory may be made to the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Ct., So. Burlington, VT 05403. Memorial services will be at a later date in Long Island. Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.