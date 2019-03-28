



It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our treasured wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and friend, Kim Marie Beaulieu, 53, surrounded by her loving family and friends following a long, valiant and courageous battle with cancer on March 21, 2019 at her home in Milton.

“God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he wrapped his arms around you and whispered, ‘Come with Me.’ With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, your tender hands at rest. God took you home to prove to us he only takes the best.”

Kim was born September 7, 1965 in St Albans, the daughter of Ernest Norris and the late Charlene (Ward) Norris. She started her life in Alburgh then moved to Burlington where she attended the Burlington school system. Upon completion of high school Kim was employed by McAuliffe’s office furniture for several years. Shortly thereafter she was employed by Copytek Products where she worked several more years before she decided to become a stay-at-home Mom and a very respected and well liked daycare provider. As a daycare provider she provided a warm and nurturing environment and got many Milton children and their families off to a great start every day, many of them from the neighborhood. She was currently employed by Brian French Real Estate as a closing coordinator where she worked for the last 5 years.

On August 16, 1986, she married the love of her life David Ray Beaulieu. They settled down in Milton and together raised two beautiful children, Jessica Lynn Beaulieu and Ryan James Beaulieu. Kim’s children were her world and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She looked forward to attending all of their sporting events throughout their school years. Her real passion was her family which she loved spending time with either at home, on Holidays or Summer Vacations. Aside from family time Kim had an insurmountable amount of friends who loved and adored her until her final days. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Kim’s zest for life was displayed daily in her infectious smile and hearty laugh. She lit up every room she entered and every life she came in contact with. She was a one of a kind soul who cared more about the people around her than the dreaded disease she was battling.

Kim is survived by her loving husband, David Beaulieu; her children Jessica Beaulieu and her partner, Anthony Osso; Ryan Beaulieu and his wife Stefanie; her father, Ernest Norris and his partner Jo Macdonald; her brother, Bryan Norris and his wife Angie; her sister, Debbie Roberts Wood; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews.

Kim was predeceased by her mother, her grandparents; several aunts and uncles; her father-in-law and several brothers-in-law.

The Family would like to extend thanks to the offices of Dr. Paul Unger and Dr. Mark Plante for their care of Kim during the last four-and-a-half years. A special thank you goes to her employer Brian French of Brian French Real Estate and her work wife, Corey McNamara, along with the rest of the team. We can never thank them enough for the outpouring of love and support they provided for Kim during her illness. Thank you to the hospice nurses, Michelle, Heather, Katy, Natalie, Sara and Hillary, for the at-home care they provided. The family would also like to extend a warm thank you to the Sunshine and Smiles group started in 2014 by Cheryl Marek, which provided monthly tokens of generosity either through gifts or monetary contributions. Thank you to Debbie Lovejoy and Robin Bourdeau for organizing fundraising Calcuttas. Thank you to all who brought food to the house recently during our most difficult days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA & Hospice of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446, or vnhcare.org.

As per Kim’s wishes there will be no visiting hours or services. Her wish was to have a Celebration of life which will take place on Friday. March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Eagles Club located at 42 Centre Drive in Milton.

Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.