GEORGIA–Joseph Pierre Antoine Lemieux, 71, of Georgia passed away on Jan. 15, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Joe was born Oct. 24, 1947 in Newport, the son of the late Bernard and Theresa Noel Lemieux.

On May 24, 1990 Joe married the love of his life, Margaret Combs. Together they created “Crafts by Lemieux” and for over 20 years displayed their creations at local craft shows. Joe was very creative and designed many original birdfeeders and yard decorations.

Throughout his life, Joe worked at many jobs. The best job he ever had was transporting people in need for Special Services Transportation Association. He took great pride in that job. For those who knew Joe would know that this was the perfect job for him. He just loved to talk with people.

Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, Army Reserves and Vermont National Guard.

Besides his loving wife of 28 years, Margaret, he leaves behind his precious girls, Lily and Molly. He also leaves his two sons, Joey (Elisa) and Philip (Che); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Susan (Mike) and Jane; brothers-in-law Stanton (Gwen), Stuart (Karen), Danny (Diane), Wesley (Bonnie) and Lesley (Martha); siblings Bernard (Liliane), Lorraine, Jeanne (Bill), John (Dottie), Luke and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thanks to the medical team at UVM Medical Center: Dr. Alan Ramsay, Dr. Mark Plante, Dr. Johannes Nunnink, Dr. Jim Wallace, Dr. Michel Benoit, Janet Ely and all the wonderful nurses and support staff at the UVM Oncology & Radiology Departments. You all made our visits easier. Joe loved his nickname “Joe Pa. He was often greeted with “Hey Trouble!” as we met staff in the hallway. That really made his day. Thanks so much for everything! Thanks also to Jeanne Dube at Franklin County Home Health for your support, care and guidance.

At Joe’s request, there will be no viewing or funeral. Condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.