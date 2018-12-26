MILTON/FLORIDA – John M. Godin, 76, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at the Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester.

John was born Sept. 3, 1942 in North Troy, the son of Lionel and Anita (Parent) Godin.

He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1962. He worked for a short time at Smugglers Notch before being employed by IBM.

John volunteered with Milton Rescue and the Milton Fire Department. He was a member of St. Ann’s Parish Family in Milton and a member of the Knights of Columbus. John loved to have fun, he enjoyed square dancing, playing the spoons, playing Santa Claus, fishing with his grandkids and going to Disney. He also always made it a point to attend his grandchildren’s school events.

John is survived by his children Robyn Parant and her wife, Cheryl, of Queenbury, N.Y.; Michael Godin and his wife, Lisa, of Chesapeake, Va.; Steven Godin and his wife, Lisa, of Milton; and Brian Godin of Allenstown, N.H.; by his grandchildren Luke, Josh, Kyle, Jessica, Chase, Jordan, Conner, Benjamin, Adisyn, MaKinley, Brendan, Cody, Hayden, Jenna; his great-grandchildren Connor, MacKenzie and Carter; the mother of his children, Susan Correia, of Essex Jct.; his brothers and sisters Peter and wife, Ginny Godin, of Milton; Suzanne Gagnon of Essex Jct., James Godin and his wife, JoAnne, of Fairfax; by his aunts Theresa Perry of Enosburg Falls, Monica Racine of Essex Jct. and Lucille Duckless of Newport Center and by several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Steve Gagnon.

Visiting hours were held Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Milton. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg. Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.