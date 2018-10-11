MILTON – John A. Larivee, 84, died Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

John was born July 18, 1934 in Burlington, the son of Arsene and Mary (Roche) Larivee.

On June 2, 1956, he married Geraldine Ann Dashnow at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington.

John served in the Vermont Army National Guard and worked at IBM, retiring in 1991.

John loved to fish and to play golf. He also loved sports, especially the Boston Red Sox.

In addition to Gerry, John is survived by his daughters Cheryl Nolan and her husband, Norman, of Fairfield; Kathy Datnoff and her husband, Chuck, of Milton; Mary Holbrook and her husband, Jim, of Colchester; and Patty Holden and her husband, Vedder, of Milton; by his grandchildren Johna, Jessica, Keeghan, Ashley, Michael, Nicole, David, Brian, Kristen, Courtney, Caleb and Kallie; by his great-grandchildren Peyton, Sawyer, Maddy, Bryson, Ryan, Jaylyn, M.J., Kahlyn, Bentley, Dylan, Jayden, Austin and Myles; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sisters Margaret LaBounty and Catherine Bondurant.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Milton. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with burial in St. Francis Cemetery.

