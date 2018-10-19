SO. BURLINGTON/ HINESBURG – Jean Ann Love, 74, died Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at the Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester.

Jean was born on May 11, 1944 in Sandusky, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Beatrice (Peters) Liddick.

At a young age, her family moved to Colorado, where she met her future husband, Dale Love, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They were married in August 1965. They eventually moved to Vermont and settled in Hinesburg.

Dale predeceased her in 2003.

Jean was most recently residing at the Gazebo Senior Living Community in South Burlington.

She is survived by her children Kim Siner and her husband, Mark, of Williamstown; Katherine Stone and her husband, Tim, of Milton; Richard Love of Burlington, Eric Love and his wife, Sylvia, of Williston; and Daniel Love and his wife, Jayme, of Fairfax; by her grandchildren Shannon, Sarah and her husband, David; Suzanne and her husband, Cedar; Kristian, Katelyn, Stephanie, Heather and Dale. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Juniper and one soon to be born.

In addition to her husband Dale, Jean was predeceased by her parents, her brother Gerald and her partner Dean Woodruff.

Memorial contribution in Jean’s memory may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. Friends may call on the family on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Burial will be in the Farmingdale Cemetery in Middlebury at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.