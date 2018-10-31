Janice Eileen (Delphia) Valley, 72, of Milton died Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 surrounded by her husband and children. She was the beloved wife of Roger C. Valley, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage.

Born in Middlebury on Jan. 2, 1946, Jan was the eldest daughter of Donald and Catherine (Lonergan) Delphia. She was raised in South Burlington and graduated from Rice Memorial High School. Jan worked for General Dynamics (formerly GE) for 44 years and was proud to be honored as a recipient of the Summit Award in 1996. She was a naturally selfless person and chose to spend countless time and energy volunteering in the Women’s Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club Aerie #4218, even serving as its president.

Jan’s greatest joy was her family and friends, whom she cherished dearly. She was kind, warm and even-tempered and people were drawn to her. She appreciated the sweet fragrant smell of lilacs blooming in June, relished the suspense of a good Mary Higgins Clark novel, savored the time spent painting the town with her close friends, affectionately known as the “twisted sisters,” and welcomed a competitive Phase 10 card game with her grandchildren. She had an exceptional green thumb and kept her daughter’s English ivy wedding bouquet plant thriving for 29 years despite her daughter’s repeated attempts to kill it. She lovingly tended to her mother’s precious orange begonia plant, which continues to flower to this day. Jan especially loved her six grandchildren. They were the light of her life and she took great pride in their accomplishments.

Jan is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter, Lynne Fremeau, and her husband, Mark, of Northbridge, Mass. and their children Rachel, Seth and Ryan Fremeau; and her son, Mark Valley, of Norwood, Mass. and his children Ellen, Hannah and Grace Valley. She’s also survived by her sister, Brenda Thibault, and her husband, David, of Tucson, Ariz.; brother-in-law David Valley and his wife, Marion, of Milton; brother-in-law Don Vallee and his wife, Kathy, of Tucson, Ariz.; and brother-in-law John D. Farr Jr. of Waterbury. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Julie (Vallee) Farr. She leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 41 Main St., Milton, followed by burial at St. Ann Cemetery, 20 Middle Rd., Milton.

We wish to thank the wonderful staff of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, and especially Jan’s palliative care team for their loving care during the final days of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to raise funds for cancer research can be made to the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge, c/o Christopher Knight ID#1068598, P.O. Box 415601, Boston, MA 02241 or via the web here.