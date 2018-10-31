Ingrid Yvette Korpi, 43 passed away unexpectedly Oct. 20, 2018 in her Burlington apartment. Ingrid was born in Rutland on Dec. 18, 1974, the daughter of Niilo and Karen Korpi. She and her family moved to Milton in 1978 where she grew up and graduated high school in 1992.

She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Zorn, and her husband, Joseph, of St. Albans; her brothers Richard and Tauno of Virginia, her parents and aunts, uncles and cousins from California, Washington, Montana, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Massachusetts and New York. Ingrid loved to enjoy the outdoors with activities like hiking, kayaking, and most of all, fishing. She loved to help out all those in her life and always tried to put other’s happiness above her own. Ingrid is a beautiful woman inside and out. She touched so many lives during her time here and was loved by all those around her. We will all miss her so much.

A funeral/memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Essex Alliance Church on Old Stage Road, Essex Jct.