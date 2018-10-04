MILTON – Harlan Ray Bellew, 85, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at the Vermont Respite House in Colchester.

Harlan was born Sept. 4, 1933 in Bradshaw, W.V., the son of Everett and Amanda (Stanley) Bellew.

On Dec. 14, 1954, Harlan married Betty Norton.

He served in the U.S. Air Force, during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, retiring in 1973.

He also retired from the Essex School Department.

Harlan is survived by his sons Kin Ray Bellew of Milton and Steven Troy Bellew and his wife, Sue Powers-Bellew, of North Carolina; by his daughter, Desiree Dawn Bellew, of South Burlington; by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Betty, in 2009 and by his sisters Alice McNally and Loretta Bosel.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Cornerstone Community Church located on Bombardier Road in Milton.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.