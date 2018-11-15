MILTON – Gary D. Russin, 69, died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Gary was born Nov. 28, 1948 in Burlington, the son of Gerald “Pete” and Florence “Skippy” (Hibbard) Russin.

He loved hunting and NASCAR but his biggest hobby was stopping at garage sales. He worked most of his life in the construction and excavation field. For the last several years, Gary loved spending winters in Florida.

He is survived by his children Terri Lefebvre and her husband, Derek, of Colchester; Brian Russin and his partner, Melanie, of Starksboro; Jennifer Stevens and her husband, Harry, of Georgia; Holly Russin of Hinesburg and Ryan Russin and his fiancé, Andrea Buckles, of Starksboro; by his fiancé Jeanette Miller of Milton; by his grandchildren Hilary, Cody, Bethany, Brittany, Dylan, Ashton, Megan, Shaylyn, Aiden, Isaiah and Jacob; and by his great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Brayden, Bryleigh and Baileigh. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Rich and Patty Chaplin and her husband, Paul, all of Williston; by his brother Kenny Russin and his wife, Rhoda, of Huntington; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters Geraldine Wheelock and Dorothy Chaplin.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 from 1-4 p.m. at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. Burial will be in the East Cemetery in Williston on Thursday at 11 a.m. Condolences may be made to minorfh.com.