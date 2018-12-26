MILTON – Francis Gary Jarvis, 70, died peacefully Wednesday evening, Dec. 19, 2018, at the University of Vermont McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by his loving family.

Francis was born on May 7, 1948 in Burlington, the son of Lynn and Margaret (Vance) Jarvis. Francis was married March 4, 1971 to Loretta Jane Underwood. They enjoyed over 47 years of marriage.

He worked in the construction trades at Engelberth Construction for almost 30 years and at Omega Electric for five years.

Francis’ family was his top priority. He was an excellent provider and enjoyed going to the beach with family and friends, to amusement parks and listening to country and western music.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting when he was younger and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Loretta Jarvis, of Milton, he is survived by his children Carl White and his wife, Arlene, of Winooski; David White of Barre, Lori Buckbee and her husband, Brian, of Colchester; Francis “PJ” Jarvis Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Williston; Jennifer Jarvis of Milton; and by his sister, Cathy Gokey, of Berlin. He is also survived by his grandchildren Heather, April, Ashley and David Jr., Ryan and Matthew, David and Francis III and Mercedes; and by his great-grandchildren Hailey, Keegan, Cameron, Daniel and Seth; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two grandchildren Carla and Daniel.

Friends may call on Francis’s family on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton from 4-7 p.m. with a funeral service held at 6:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.