MILTON – Francis E. Parrott, 87 died peacefully at home on Oct. 7, 2018 with his loving wife by his side.

Francis was born on March 11, 1931 in Burlington, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Livermore) Parrott.

On Dec. 26, 1961, her married Shirley Cross at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington.

Francis served in the U.S. Air Force for over 23 years, retiring in 1971. He began work for the State of Vermont Forest and Parks Department shortly after, where he worked an additional 20 years.

In addition to his wife, Shirley Parrott ,of Milton, he is survived by their children sons and spouses, Bradley Parrott and his wife, Helga, of Augsburg, Germany; Brian Parrott and his wife, Barbara, of Charleston, West Va.; and Joseph Parrott and his wife, Jodi, of Milton; by his grandchildren Katja and Julia, Dustin, Jake and Josh; by Shirley’s sister and brothers Wanda Tinker of Milton, Walter “Bubby” Cross of Milton and John Cross and his wife, Eleanor, of Fletcher.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday Oct. 15, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Milton.

Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.