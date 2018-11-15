MILTON – Emile L. Racine, 75, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at the University of Vermont McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Emile was born Sept. 23, 1943 in Burlington, the son of Lucien and Claudia (Belval) Racine.

He was extremely talented, especially when it involved anything mechanical in nature. The occupation he enjoyed the most was watch and clock repair at the former Tick Tock Shop in Burlington. He was certified in the repair of Bulova timepieces, grandfather, mantle, cuckoo and numerous other types of clock repair. His skills also included high-end watch repair, jewelry repair and steeple clock repair. One particular job he was most proud of was the repair work he performed on a Brown and Sharp Steeple Clock in Newport, R.I., which was featured in a movie set.

He drove for Vermont Transit for many years, traveling in the U.S. and Canada. He especially enjoyed driving for private charters, for which he often was requested because of his enjoyable nature. His knowledge of the areas he traveled made for a pleasant experience on all his trips.

Other jobs he held included driving for Mountain Transit, machinist work at Triangle Metal Fab, photography for the St. Albans Messenger and security for numerous companies with his most recent position at the Vermont Air Guard Base and Husky in Milton.

One of his most notable life experiences was when he traveled on his BSA motorcycle to Arizona. This is where he met the love of his life, Bernadette, and they embarked on their lifelong journey together. Emile married Bernadette Enos on March 4, 1966 in Phoenix, Ariz. and they returned to his hometown of Milton, where they raised their children Luella, Darcy and Jason.

Emile enjoyed spending time with family which was reflected by his organization of many, large family camping trips, breakfast outings, weekend gatherings and visiting family out of state, especially the long driving trips out west. He loved spending time outdoors whether it was working in the woods or working in the garden. He enjoyed working on vehicles, having a small farm, collecting sap and sugaring on his own property, repairing whatever needed fixing whether it was electrical or mechanical. He especially enjoyed photography which also included construction of his own darkroom where he developed his own prints. He also enjoyed supporting his community as a volunteer for Milton Rescue.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette; daughter, Luella Bushar, and her husband, Joe, of Polson, Mont.; son Darcy Racine and his wife, Rena, of Jay; his grandchildren Makayla, Cheyenne, Imani, Nathan and Monica; his sister Marie L.A. Racine and her partner, Karen Perkins, of Dallas, Texas; his brother, Charles Racine, and his wife, Paula, of Colorado; his brother-in-law, Ron Morgan, of Milton and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous sisters-in-law. In his later years, he was very grateful to his caregivers Chasity Fuller and Vince Konweko, who were exceptional with him.

He was predeceased by his son Jason in 2016, his sister Irene Morgan in 2003 and his parents Lucien and Claudia in 1994.

Visiting hours were held Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 from 4-7 p.m.,with prayers offered by the Rev. Feltz at 7 p.m., at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton with burial following in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to minorfh.com.