Eileen A. Titus, 88 of Milton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at her home on School Street in Milton.

Eileen was born Dec. 10, 1929 in the Bronx, New York City, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harry and Katherine Hauser Rogers. On June 28, 1952 she married George Titus who predeceased her in October 2004.

Following the death of George, she moved to Milton from Spring Valley, N.Y. in May 2005. While in Milton, she became a member of the United Church of Milton and the Groovy Lunch Bunch. Eileen was an avid reader of mystery and suspense novels and loved a challenging crossword puzzle.

A generous and doting grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her two daughters Kathryn Pimentel of Thonotosassa, Fla. and Lynn Dempsey and her husband, Stephen, of Milton; her grandchildren Adam Pimentel and his wife, Jill; Allyn Morrison, Kyle Gilliam, Sean Dempsey, Ryan Dempsey and his wife, Alex; Brendan Dempsey and Meghann Oquendo and her husband, Michael. She also leaves two great-granddaughters, Laney Pimentel and Ava Dempsey as well as her sister Audrey King of New Jersey. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Henry Rogers, and her two sisters, Mae Goll and Edith Rogers.

A memorial service will be held at United Church in Milton on December 1 at 1 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.