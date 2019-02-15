Burlington / Windsor – Edwin Reed Sprague Jr., 84, died peacefully on Saturday February 2, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Edwin was born on February 27, 2019 in Claremont, NH, the son of Edwin R. Sprague Sr. and Alma M. (Barton) Spargue.

He had worked for Goodyear Rubber and Tire for many years, serving as the Union President until his retirement. He also worked for Lafayette Supply and for Walmart. While in Windsor, he served as a fireman and an EMT. Edwin hunted in his earlier years and liked to go camping.

He is survived by his children Lorraine Villemaire of Milton, Brian Sprague and his wife Carol of Hartland, Debra Sprague of Claremont, NH, Brenda Johnson and her husband Kenneth of Windsor, and by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Merna Louise Sprague in 2013, his sister Shirley Gilchrist and his grandson James Labor Jr. in 2017.

Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Claremont at a later date.