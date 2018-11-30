MILTON – Dianne Marie Gaboriault, 69, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at her home in Milton.

Dianne was born March 23, 1949 in Burlington, the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Twitchell) Benoit.

On Oct. 20, 1984, she married Ronald Gaboriault at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre.

Dianne was an excellent seamstress and loved to sew, garden, play cards and to cook. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Ron, of Milton, Dianne is survived by her children Thomas Farrington II and his wife, Theresa, of Jefferson, Ga.; Paul Gaboriault and his wife, Amy, of South Burlington; Laurie Vinik and her husband, Michael, of Tampa, Fla.; and Michelle Jollie and her husband, Tracy, of Georgia, Vt. She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew and Thomas III, Nathan and Molly, Joshua, Noah, Kate and Rachel; and Jordan and Emily. Also by six great-grandchildren and by her sister, Linda Russell of Colchester.

Visiting hours were held on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 from 2-5 p.m. in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Colchester.

