Cynthia Marie Fitzpatrick Blackmore, 68, of Essex was reunited with the love of her life Robert Paul Blackmore on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1950 to Bernard and Merilda Willette Fitzpatrick.

While going through her paperwork we found that she had written her own obituary. That was just like her to try to make things easier for everybody.

“I write these words without regret, for I have had a great life.

I had a wonderful husband who I lost 13 years ago. My mom and dad have passed, and I lost my sister Sandy. I leave my wonderful daughter Heather Stygles and my son in law Jason whom I thought the world of. I also leave two wonderful granddaughters Chelsea Stygles and her partner Jon Ward and Paige Stygles and her partner Kyle LeBeau. I also leave four brothers: Bernard Fitzpatrick and his wife Judy, Thomas Fitzpatrick and his wife Sandie, Stephen Fitzpatrick, and Scott Fitzpatrick, and my four sisters: Christina Barkley and her husband Dan, Mary Weston and her husband Ron, Kathy Murray and her husband Pat, and Deborah Bissonnette and husband Mark. Lots of nieces and nephews and great friends I enjoyed spending time with. I am not sorry or afraid to go as I will be free of pain. I ask that no one be sad for me. I enjoyed life, so be joyous for me, and ALWAYS remember me for the person I enjoyed being.”

Per Cynthia’s request there will be no services. However, we will be having a Celebration of her Life in the early summer, at a date to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com