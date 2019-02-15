COLCHESTER – Clara F. Blanchard, 83, died peacefully early Monday morning, February 4, 2019 at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester.

Clara was born on January 15, 1936 in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Richard and Faith (Blake) Emerson.

On November 28, 1953, she married her soulmate, Charles Blanchard Jr. in Wallingford, Vt. They were married for over 65 years.

Clara worked for Mountain Transit for many years, and for the last 15 years, at Dick Mazza’s General Store in Colchester, which became her second family.

She loved car racing and rooting for the New England Patriots.

Clara is survived by her husband Charles Blanchard Jr., and by their children Charles Blanchard III of Swanton, Ellen Desjardin and her husband Gary of Colchester, and Gene Blanchard of Essex. By 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, her sister Jacqui Feid of Carver, MA, her brother Richard Emerson of Portland, Maine and many close friends including Dick and Dolly, Sue, Kirk and Suzanne, Jackie, Mary, Debbie and Donny, Sara, and Susan and Mark. She was predeceased by her daughter Lorraine Alexander, daughter-in-law, Deborah Blanchard and a grandson Christopher Desjardin.

Memorial contributions in Clara’s name may be made to Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta, 77 Sunset View Road, So. Hero, Vt. 05486 or the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, Vt. 05446.

Visiting hours were held on Thursday February 7, 2019 in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton from 4-6 p.m.

