MILTON – Barbara P. Russell, 90, longtime Milton resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite house in Colchester.

Barb was born November 22, 1928 in Cambridge, the daughter of the late Guy and Zelda Lamell Paradee. She was married to Leonard Russell in 1950 who predeceased her. She enjoyed her work with various insurance agency’s including Hackett Insurance, The Pomerleau Agency and Smith, Bell and Thompson.

A 55 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES) Chittenden Chapter #59 since 1963, she served as Worthy Grand Matron from 1984 to 1985 with Joe Salters. Barb was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Milton, where she volunteered her time at the thrift store. She also enjoyed the activities at the Milton Senior Center, especially the music and dancing on Monday night.

Barbara is survived by her granddaughter, Denise Russell and her boyfriend Nick Pelletier of Essex; her daughter in law, Kathy Russell and her partner Lewis Peltier of Milton; her sister Marjorie Bourgeois of Milton; sisters in law Beverly Paradee, Pat Shangraw and her husband Everett and Peggy Paquette; her nieces and nephews Jackie and Gary Root, John Bourgeois and Brian Roy, Guy and Maureen Paradee, Debbie and Joe Carl, Michael and Martha Paradee, Scott Paradee, Penny and Tim Terry and many great nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Leonard, she was predeceased by her son Thomas Russell in 2012; her brother Jack Paradee; her brother in law John Bourgeois; her niece Paulette Peltier; and her nephew Jeff Paradee.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 am in the United Church of Milton with Reverend Jeffrey Cornwell officiating.

Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, April 1from 1 to 4 p.m. with an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 3:30 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton.

Memorial Contributions can be made to either the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202 or the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495

