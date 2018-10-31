BURLINGTON – Barbara M. Arnold, 94, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at the Maple Ridge Memory Care Center in Essex.

Barbara was born on April 6, 1924 in Belleville, Ontario, the daughter of Henry “Harry” and Jean Crawford (Kerr) Green.

She was a longtime resident of Farrington Parkway in Burlington and enjoyed gardening and working with plants.

Barb is survived by her daughter, Kimberley Arnold, of Milton and was predeceased by her son, David Arnold, in 1996.

Memorial contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at noon at the United Church of Milton with burial following in Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. Condolences may be left at www.minorfh.com.