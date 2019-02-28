It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Joseph Pidgeon Jr. of Milton, Vermont announce his passing on January 25, 2019 at the age of 79 years old. Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years Marilyn (Javarauckas) Pidgeon, son Arthur Joseph Pidgeon III and wife Cara of Connecticut, his daughters Brenda Pidgeon of Colorado, and Debbie (Pidgeon) Zen of New Hampshire, his sister Delores “Tootsie” (Pidgeon) Salter of Vermont, and Stepchildren Michael LaPointe and wife Karen of New Hampshire, DonnaLynn LaPointe of Vermont, and several loving grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Daniel Pidgeon and stepdaughter Christine (LaPointe) Marchiano.

Art grew up on a farm in Milton, Vt. with thirteen siblings and knew the value of hard work. He served in the USMC, had a wonderful career as a truck driver, and worked in construction. Art had a love and gift for woodworking which he shared with his son Arthur. He also enjoyed taking long afternoon drives with his wife Marilyn.

Memorial donations in memory of Art may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446