SOUTH HERO – Amelia Irene (Baker) Poquette, Went to be with our Lord on Sunday March 10, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Amelia was born with her twin sister on October 13, 1936 at home on Pearl Street in Grand Isle, Vermont daughter of John Lewis and Irene (Belegarde) Baker.

Blind at birth, at almost six, Amelia attended Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts, where she attended classes learning Braille and other skills to become independent. At the age of 16, she returned to Vermont to attend Mount St. Mary’s High School, in Burlington, where she received an award for having graduated with a high school diploma with a visual impairment. Amelia went on to attend Champlain College of Business where she earned a Certificate of Studies.

Amelia would babysit for family and friends. On Sep. 16, 1961 she married Wayne Poquette after seeing him in Catechism and many social gatherings such as dances. They prayed the rosary faithfully when they dated and during their marriage.

Amelia was a homemaker and after six years became a mother raising their daughter Teresa Marie. After a period of time, Amelia held a few positions in a variety of fields. Her favorite was working at the Grand Isle Nursery for many years.

Amelia loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She sang in all the Lake Champlain Island church choirs; South Hero, Grand Isle, North Hero, Alburgh, and Isle LaMotte and at St. Anne’s Shrine her favorite. She felt happy and peaceful when she sang there. She was also active in Grand Isle County Chorus. Amelia sang at Our Lady of Grace Church Choir as well. She participated in many of the different church functions such as dinners, bazaars and the St. Rose of Lima Church Barn Sale where funds were raised to repair a window in the back of St. Rose of Lima’s church a plaque sits with the names of others along with hers. For many years, she enjoyed playing Bingo at Our Lady of Grace Church.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved her cats and had quite a few of them through the years Bobbie, Pixie, Maple, Mitzi, and Navina. She loved reading and writing poems.

Amelia is survived by her husband, Wayne of 57 years, her only daughter, Teresa Marie, and her only grandson, Joel Wright. She also leaves her best friend Esther (Dennis) Bruckel behind. She also is survived by her sisters and brother, Jeannine Dubuque, June (Armand) Gendron, Jeannette Baker,, and Henry (Alice) Baker along with brother and sister in-laws, cousins, a special niece Lynda (Gary) Neil, and other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Agatha Deegan, Claude Baker, John Baker, her twin-Cecelia Shores, and James Baker. Thank you to Dr. Eugene and Pat Moore; also thanks to Betsy Lyons of VNA for all their extraordinary services, and thanks to Anne Quinn for her loyal friendship.

Calling hours are Thursday March 14, 2019 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton, with the Rosary and Readings at 3p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Rose of Lime Catholic Church in So. Hero. Burial will be in the So. Hero Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Hero Cemetery or Catholic TV Mass, c/o Bishop Reed, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02174, Xfinity/Comcast Channel #166 or for Masses to Our Lady of the Lake Parish, St. Rose of Lima, South Hero, VT. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.