Tracey L. Stone Bushey, 55, of Milton, passed away peacefully on March 11 after her heroic battle with cancer at the Miller Respite House in Colchester. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her passing.
Tracey was born in Burlington on August 21, 1966. Tracey lived her life with passion, lots of laughter and a great sense of independence. Tracey was fiercely protective of those she loved. Tracey loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren: Galvin Phann, Hunter, Benoit, Autumn Bushey, and Mason Salls. Tracey was a strong role model in the life of her first grandson, Galvin Phann. Tracey’s work ethic was unmatched as an Artesian Sandwich maker at Subway in Milton. She was loved by her coworkers and customers for the care she took for the elderly and children with special needs.
She was an avid lover of animals. During her life she took in many Greyhound dogs that were mistreated and adopted other dogs and cats needing love, affection, and homes.
She was predeceased by her beloved and loyal dog, Sofie.Tracey leaves behind her devoted and caring partner, Brian Dunn of Milton, her mother, Elizabeth Stone of Essex Junction, her sister, Cheryl Harmon (Dan) of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, her son Jason Bushey (Kayla) of Hinesburg, her daughter Bridget Bushey of Troy, her long-time friend Doreen Slusser of Milton, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Roderick L. Stone in 1990.
A celebration of Tracey’s life will be at the family convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the: Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403.
