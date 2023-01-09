It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rebecca “Becky” Livingston Dutil, 85, (formerly of Milton, VT) on Jan. 1, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born in Burlington, VT on May 13, 1937 to Hugh F. and Rebecca M. (St. Peter) Livingston. She attended Burlington schools and in 1955 graduated from Burlington High School as the salutatorian of her class.
On Oct. 12, 1961 she married E. Paul Dutil in Burlington. She and Paul, who predeceased her on Jan. 9, 2012, made many happy memories in their 50 years of marriage.
Becky began her career in banking as a teller at the Howard Bank in Burlington and then at the Franklin Lamoille Bank where she worked for many years retiring in 1992.
In her spare time, Becky enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with family and friends from the bank.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons James Dutil and David Dutil and wife Kimiko, grandchildren Stacey, Eric, Jeffrey, and Kana and great-grandchildren Isaiah, Amani, Nola and Genevieve. She is also survived by her newly found sister Rose Warren of Long Island, NY.
Becky was predeceased by her husband Paul, her son Daniel E. Dutil and her sister Elizabeth Pratt.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Dutil family would like to thank all of Becky’s friends and family who visited, called and sent cards during the last 2 months of hospice care. A special thanks to the McClure-Miller Respite House staff for their excellent care and to Rebecca Dubois and Karen Dutil for their love and attention for many years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446 or the Susan E. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
