Marolyn Branch Boudreau, 84, formerly of Milton passed away June 28 at Birchwood Terrace, her home for the last three years.
Marolyn and her identical twin, Carolyn were born on October 1937, to Richard and Elizabeth Branch. She lived most of her early years in Milton. She was a long time member of the United Church of Milton and loved singing in the choir.
Marolyn, along with her partner, Dewey Gokey, who survives her, moved to Port Orange Florida in 1992.
She is also survived by two daughters, Deborah (husband Mark) Parker of Dublin NH and Jill (husband James) Desranleau of Milton.
Other survivors include grandchildren Lucas (wife Kristen) Neily of Charlestown Massachusetts, Currier (husband Joshua) Carter of Keene NH, Sharon Siksay of Woodbridge CT, Samantha (husband Andrew) Beeman of Jericho and Dylan (wife Elyse) of Essex.
She is also survived by great grandchildren Elin and Tessa Beeman, Weston and Willa Carter, Parker Siksay, and Damian and Kieran Desranleau.
She will be missed by her nieces Laurie Rivers, Kelly Ahlefeld, Donna LeBlanc and Tammy Field. Also her dear cousins Marty Branch, Jean Anne Branch and Kathy Gordon.
A wake will be held on Thursday, July 14, at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be celebrated on July 15th at the United Church of Milton at 11 am. Internment will follow the service in the Milton Village Cemetery.
Marolyn was treated with love and kindness during her stay at Birchwood. The family would like to thank the staff for their care and concern.
