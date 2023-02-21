John Joseph Dallier, 61, passed away suddenly at home after severe health complications. He is survived by his children Kayla (Jason), Kelsey (Billy), John (Stephanie), Kincaid (Cecilia), his siblings Orville Dallier (Angela), Sue Dorey (Tom), Donna Weston (Jim), his grandchildren whom he loved dearly Trevor Conn, Owen Davis, Riley Jenne, and Norah Campbell. His children's mother, Tammy Brown. As well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Rudolph and Josephine Dallier (Kimball).
John was born Jan. 5, 1962, in Middlebury to Josephine and Rudolph, the third of four children. He went to Milton High School where he loved playing hockey and causing trouble with his friends. John loved fishing, drinking beer and hanging out with his buddies.
John held a high profile position at Sami's Harmony Pub. Chief cook and bottle washer. He had a special recipe for spaghetti sauce and chicken wings that patrons traveled for miles to come and sample. He was the CEO of Gramps Lamps; he would take empty liquor bottles and make lamps out of them that were quite beautiful. He was a past member of the Eagles club. And an avid pool player.
He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. His family would like to thank Mark and Sami Abair as well as Phil and Ethel Brousseau for their constant friendship, support and love of John and his children. A special thanks to Krista for her care and compassion for John in his final weeks. Don Turner and Chris Mattos for their never ending compassion and kindness.
A celebration of life is being planned for June 3, 2023 at the VFW 6 Maple Street, Winooski.
