James Bernard Pidgeon Jr.

James B Pidgeon Jr passed away unexpectedly at the age of 61 on Sunday, October 23 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington VT.
James was born on January 14,1961 in Burlington, VT. James loved and adored his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He took pride and joy in all the masonry work that he accomplished all through his career.
James leaves behind his wife of 40 years Debra Pidgeon, his children Jacob Pidgeon and his wife Danielle Meunier, Robin Trombley and her husband Joseph Trombley, and Billy Denno. He is also leaving behind his grandchildren Tristan Charbonneau, Lee Charbonneau, Kim Pray, Andrew Pidgeon, Caleb Pidgeon, and Elena Pidgeon. His great grandchildren Malcom Blanchette and Nevaeh Charbonneau.
In addition, James leaves behind his sisters and brother, Roxanne Pidgeon, Rhonda Hubbard, Rebecca Pidgeon, Nate Botala, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. James was predeceased by his mother Annette Turner and father James B Pidgeon Sr, his son Stephen Pero, and granddaughter K’Live Charbonneau.
The family of James would like to thank Joel Heyer for being his best friend along with Kelly Boardman. Jason Shappy, Jesse Shappy, Ladd Ward, Patrick Francis, and Jacob Turner for all their help over the last few years and spending time with him.
Also, a thank you to all the Hospice Nurses for the wonderful job they did over the past couple of years.
James requested there be no funeral services. He wanted the family to have a
celebration of life in the spring at their convenience. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
