Henry Cota Jr., a true cowboy at heart, bid farewell to this world on September 8, 2023, with his loving family at his daughter Pamela's house in Milton, VT. His wish was to pass away at her home, and with the help of her daughters, she was able to make this wish come true. Born on March 3, 1942, to Henry Cota Sr., and Gertrude Rheaume, in Burlington, VT, Henry lived a fulfilling life that will be cherished by all who knew him.
With his trademark cowboy hat and boots, Henry radiated the spirit of a true Western soul. Known for his love of country music, he would often hit the dance floor, twirling and two-stepping with unmatched enthusiasm. A lover of back country roads, Henry found joy in driving around the best Vermont.
When it came to socializing, Henry was the life of the party. With a glass of rum & coke in hand, he would regale his friends and family with countless stories and laughter that would fill the room. A hardworking man, he dedicated his career to various companies, including Farrell's, Velan Valves, and Island Beverage.
Henry's family meant the world to him. He leaves behind his beloved children, Charlotte (Rodney) Prim, Kim (Vernon) Woodard, Timothy (Kelly) Cota, Tammy (Randy) Corcoran, and Pamela (Bill) Davis, who will forever cherish the memories they shared. He also leaves behind his brothers, Rick and Jim Cota, as well as his sisters Joyce Hance, (twin) Connie Lozell, Charlene Cota, and Darlene Cota as well as 15 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Gertrude Cota, wives, Shirley Draper who was the mother of his children, Joan Cota, and Cynthia “Cindy” Caswell, infant daughter Patricia Cota, brothers, Ronnie and Bobby Cota, and granddaughter Marie Cota.
A private committal service will be held at the Randolph-Herrick Cemetery in Morrisville, arrangements are in the care of the Minor Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Milton.
For online condolences please visit www.minorfh.com
