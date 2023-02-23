Fernann (Fern) Monty Wells of St. Albans passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 17, 2023, surrounded by family. She was 84 years old.
Never wanting to be the center of attention, we will honor Fern’s wish by holding an intimate memorial service for family and close friends at a later date.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go towww.healdfuneralhome.com.
