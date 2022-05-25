Cleo Bowser of Milton, VT died on May 12 at the age of 84.
Cleo was born in Boston MA in 1937. After retiring as a bookkeeper she began a part-time career at Joann’s Fabric at the cutting table. She worked for them for over 10 years at locations in Massachusetts and South Burlington, VT.
She left in February of 2020 as the result of the pandemic but always hoped to somehow return to it.
She not only enjoyed supporting her customers and their sewing projects no matter their sewing ability, but she also enjoyed keeping busy.She was a great encourager and would offer a pep talk along with advice on sewing projects.
Cleo was an avid quilter making quilts for each of her 3 children, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces, 1 great-niece, 3 siblings and several friends. Cleo loved and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She moved to Milton VT in 2017 and became part of the community at Elm Place. She made many wonderful friendships there and enjoyed sharing a cup of coffee, playing cards, contributing to the community meals and being part of the community. She got joy out of every moment of life and would often share her wonder at how beautiful the view out her window was.
She was a generous baker, sharing with her family, neighbors, co-workers and her friends at the Vermont Federal Credit Union. She routinely sent out baked goods to her family in South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
She will be missed dearly by her friends and family. She was a really great Mom, Grammy and Giggy. Cleo did not want a funeral or any services. In lieu of flowers, the best way to remember her is to do something nice for someone.
